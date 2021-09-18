A second mistrial for Georgia man accused of rape

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — A second mistrial has been ordered for a 30-year-old Georgia man charged with raping and sodomizing a woman in her apartment in April 2018.

Alex Michael Mosby, of Athens, was on trial in Clarke County Superior Court when the jury deadlocked Thursday at six for acquittal and six to convict.

The Athens Banner-Herald reported Judge Lawton Stephens ordered the mistrial after the jury was unable to agree on a verdict.

The case had previously been tried before Superior Court Judge Eric Norris, who also ordered a mistrial Dec. 3, 2018, when the jury deadlocked at 11 to acquit and one to convict.

The Western Circuit District Attorney’s Office refused to comment Friday on whether it is considering another trial.