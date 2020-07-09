A Georgia telemedicine company owner pleads guilty to conspiracy

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The U.S. Justice Department says Charlene Frame, the operator of a Georgia based telemedicine network, entered a guilty plea Thursday to a charge of Conspiracy.

Officials say Frame admitted to participating in a healthcare and telemedicine fraud scheme.

The Justice Department says Frame ran Royal Physician Network, LLC, and Envision It Perfect, LLC, both Georgia companies.

The U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia says Frame conspired to pay medical providers in exchange for obtaining orders for durable medical equipment (DME) that would then be sold to DME providers and, ultimately, billed to Medicare.

Prosecutors say the orders facilitated through the scheme totaled over $60 million.

The Justice Department says this case is part of the largest fraud operation in the history of the Southern District of Georgia.

Those charged in this string of cases include eight physicians, two nurse practitioners, two other operators of different telemedicine companies, three brokers of patient data, and several owners of durable medical equipment companies.

The Justice Department says the combined cases account for $480 million in fraud.