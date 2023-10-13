CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – Two suspects accused of attempting to cash a fraudulent check with someone else’s ID are being sought by the Chatham County Police Department (CCPD).

According to CCPD, the incident took place on Monday at Platinum Paving and Concrete.

The suspects, wanted for theft and forgery, were captured on surveillance footage inside the store. CCPD released the photos of the two individuals in an attempt to identify them.

provided by CCPD

Anyone who recognizes them is asked to call police.

Anonymous tips can be sent through CCPD’s app or online tip form. Tips can also be called in to CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020, where tipsters are anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.