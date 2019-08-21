911 calls played in court Tuesday in 2015 murder trial

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – It was an emotional first day in court Tuesday as family members and jurors heard 911 calls from 2015 murder.

The recordings played were from the 2015 murder of 23-year-old Lawrence Bryan IV. He was shot and killed in the 3600 block of Duane Court on August 7, 2015.

Timone Hooper is on trial for the murder.

The judge would not allow News 3 to record witness testimony. An officer who was first on the scene took the stand as prosecutors showed body camera footage of the moment he pulled over the car with Bryan IV and another victim inside.

In addition to the murder, Hooper is also accused of threatening to kill a key witness and the lead detective.

WSAV will be back in the court room today as the trial continues. Stay with us for updates.