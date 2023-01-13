SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Nine face federal illegal gun possession charges in the Southern District of Georgia.
The cases stemmed from the Project Safe Neighborhoods which aims to reduce crime by targeting convicted felons who illegally carry guns, said David H. Estes, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia.
“Convicted felons illegally carrying firearms are significantly involved in violent crime plaguing our communities,” Estes said. “With our law enforcement partners, we will continue to make our streets safer by putting such people behind bars.”
In the past four years, the Southern District of Georgia said it has charged more than 800 for illegal gun possession. Listed below are the nine being charged from the January 2023 term:
- Akeem Ajmia Lanier, 34, of Metter, Ga., charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon; Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana; and Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime;
- Dexcadrick Graddy, 25, of Dublin, Ga., charged with Distribution of Fentanyl; Distribution of Methamphetamine and Fentanyl; Possession with Intent to Distribute Metonitazine (a fentanyl analog), and Eutylone (bath salts); Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine; Possession with Intent to Distribute Fentanyl and Metonitazine; and Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime;
- Milton Parker III, 36, of Savannah, charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon;
- Michael Floyd, 30, of Savannah, charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon;
- Reginald General Jackson, 36, of Savannah, charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon;
- Tyrique Marquez Mills, 25, of Waycross, Ga., charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon;
- Robert Sanders, 65, of Augusta, charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon;
- Tony Lavardo Blount Jr., 32, of Augusta, charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon; and,
- Terrance Webster Dunn, 32, of Augusta, charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.