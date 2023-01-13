SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Nine face federal illegal gun possession charges in the Southern District of Georgia.

The cases stemmed from the Project Safe Neighborhoods which aims to reduce crime by targeting convicted felons who illegally carry guns, said David H. Estes, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia.

“Convicted felons illegally carrying firearms are significantly involved in violent crime plaguing our communities,” Estes said. “With our law enforcement partners, we will continue to make our streets safer by putting such people behind bars.”

In the past four years, the Southern District of Georgia said it has charged more than 800 for illegal gun possession. Listed below are the nine being charged from the January 2023 term: