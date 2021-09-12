9/11 memorial at Upstate SC business vandalized

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — A 9/11 memorial at Upstate Granite Solution was vandalized Saturday evening, according to the company’s Founder and CEO Paul Nichols.

The company created a replica of the North and South towers to commemorate the 20th anniversary of 9/11. The two towers of granite had light beams installed through the middle and were surrounded by American flags.

According to Nichols, someone spray-painted the base of the monument and one of the towers with the word Taliban.

(Source: Paul Nichols)

“We spent the time and money on this monument in order to bring our community together and unite over the memory of those who died on the attacks 20 years ago, as well as, those first responders who willingly laid down their lives to serve others,” Nichols said.

Employees were able to remove the spray paint Sunday morning. The company filed a police report with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.