BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — An elderly man is being hailed as a hero after springing into action and saving his wife from a destructive home fire.

Early Wednesday morning, an 80-year-old homeowner was awakened by smoke alarms and realized the home was on fire. He was unable to make it to his wife due to the flames, so he went outside and pulled her from an exterior window.

The couple had no phone to call for help so, after rescuing his wife, the man drove to the fire station over five miles away to alert them of the fire.

According to Bryan County Fire & Emergency Services, Pembroke and Bryan County Fire crews battled the fire relentlessly throughout the night, facing high winds, rain, and deteriorated road conditions. Fire officials say the fire continued to flare up every time they put it out.

Eventually, crews were able to successfully extinguish the fire. The elderly couple survived the fire without injuries, but their home was deemed a total loss.