BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — An 8-year-old is on life support after being struck by an SUV while riding a bike over the weekend, according to the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office.

On June 24 around 5:25 p.m., a silver Dodge Journey was driving south on South College Street approaching Mikell Street when an 8-year-old boy on a bike traveling east ran the stop sign on Mikell Street and was struck in the southbound lane.

The child was airlifted to Memorial Hospital in Savannah where he remains on life support.

Deputies say there were two other unsupervised children riding an electric scooter without helmets with the bicyclist, but they were not involved in the collision.