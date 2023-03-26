HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) – What was supposed to be a simple traffic stop on Saturday in Hampton county, has left two people injured and one man arrested.

According to the Hampton County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, Deputy Mike Davis Jr. was on the side of Highway 321 near Secession Road performing a traffic stop whenever an oncoming vehicle rammed into the deputy’s car. An 8-year-old child was a passenger in a vehicle that was driven by Rahcheem Albright, 41.

Both Davis and the child were airlifted to the hospital. Albright was arrested and charged with DUI, Driving Under Suspension as well as Child Endangerment.

Davis has since been released from the hospital. He spoke with the family of the child and is asking for continued prayers for him.