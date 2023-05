TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) — We’re following up on the impact of a large gathering on Tybee Island last week.

8 arrests were made on May 19th, the day of the Beach Bum festivities.

it’s essentially a large water fight with a parade.

According to Tybee police, the charges included drug possession, no insurance, possession of a firearm during a crime, suspended registration, public drunkenness, and disorderly conduct.