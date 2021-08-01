8 alleged gang members charged with trafficking in Georgia

Crime & Safety

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, Ga. (AP) — Eight alleged gang members have been indicted on a variety of gang-related and human trafficking charges in southwest Georgia.

State Attorney General Chris Carr announced Thursday that a Dougherty County grand jury a day earlier returned the 54-count indictment against alleged members of the Inglewood Family Gangster Bloods in Albany.

The charges in the indictment include racketeering, gang charges, sexual crimes, assault and trafficking.

A news release says agents with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the attorney general’s human trafficking unit found evidence that a victim was physically and sexually assaulted, drugged and made to perform sex acts by known gang members to generate money for their gang.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories