8 alleged gang members charged with trafficking in Georgia

ALBANY, Ga. (AP) — Eight alleged gang members have been indicted on a variety of gang-related and human trafficking charges in southwest Georgia.

State Attorney General Chris Carr announced Thursday that a Dougherty County grand jury a day earlier returned the 54-count indictment against alleged members of the Inglewood Family Gangster Bloods in Albany.

The charges in the indictment include racketeering, gang charges, sexual crimes, assault and trafficking.

A news release says agents with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the attorney general’s human trafficking unit found evidence that a victim was physically and sexually assaulted, drugged and made to perform sex acts by known gang members to generate money for their gang.