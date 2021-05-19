71-year-old SC man killed in gunfight with neighbor

PENDLETON, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a 71-year-old man was shot to death on the porch of his South Carolina home while firing shots at a neighbor.

The Anderson County Coroner’s Office says Hack Sulliven Sr. was shot in the chest around 11 p.m. Thursday at his Pendleton house. Investigators say he died at the scene.

A statement from the Coroner’s Office says Sulliven and his neighbor were in an argument and both men fired their guns. Investigators say the neighbor was not hurt.

Anderson County deputies are investigating the death, but have not released any additional information.