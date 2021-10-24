7 injured in 3 separate car crashes, Burton Fire District says

BURTON, S.C. (WSAV) — Over the past 24 hours, three separate car crashes sent seven people — three of which were infants — to the hospital, the Burton Fire District (BFD) says.

The first wreck happened Saturday afternoon around 5 p.m. on Trask Parkway and Laurel Bay Road. Two cars collided that resulted in minor injuries, BFD said.

Hours later a car struck a home and rolled over on Stuart Point Road. No one was injured and the home’s damages are minor.

Photo provided by the Burton Fire District.

Sunday morning around 10, another crash happened on Trask Parkway yards away from the earlier crash. BFD says the two cars were significantly damaged after they collided in the northbound lane.

BFD says it has responded to 187 car crashes this year and more than 60% resulted in injuries. Firefighters rescued nine people from cars they were trapped inside.