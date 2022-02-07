7 indicted on illegal firearm, drug charges

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Seven people have been indicted on multiple gun and drug charges, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office’s Southern District of Georgia.

A grand jury separately charged seven defendants with federal charges including drug trafficking and illegal possession of firearms.

Defendants named in the federal indictments include:

Thomas Kevin Robinson, 51, of College Park, Ga., charged with interference with commerce by robbery; possession of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence; and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Rulings have been handed down other defendants also federally charged with illegal firearms possession charges.

Sundiadaa Miller, 33, of Savannah, was sentenced to 30 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release after pleading guilty to possession of firearm by a convicted felon. Miller was arrested in January 2020 by Savannah police after he was found in possession of a pistol.

Dillon Cole Gay, 28, of Pembroke, Ga., awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Gay also pleaded guilty to an additional charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon that was transferred from Tennessee. Gay was arrested by Pooler police on Oct. 19, 2021 after finding a pistol and drugs in his possession during a traffic stop.

The cases are being investigated as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods in collaboration with federal, state and local law enforcement agencies, in an ongoing effort to reduce violent crime with measures that included targeting those who illegally possess firearms.

“I have prioritized targeting violent crime in this District and as we continue to work to protect our communities from violent crime, a key element is the identification of those who illegally possess and use firearms,” said David H. Estes, U.S. Attorney. “With our law enforcement partners, we want to put everyone on notice that federal resources are being brought to bear and we will fight for the safety of our neighborhoods.”

The ATF, FBI, DEA, U.S. Marshals Service, Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Georgia State Patrol, Georgia Department of Community Supervision, Savannah Police Department, Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, Brunswick Police Department, Kingsland Police Department, Dublin Police Department, Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office, and the McDuffie County Sheriff’s Office are investigating these cases as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods in an effort to reduce violent crime.