7 indicted on federal firearms charges in Southern District of Georgia

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Seven defendants have been named in a federal indictment on illegal firearms offenses.

According to Acting U.S. Attorney David Estes, the cases are being investigated by multiple agencies as a part of an ongoing initiative to reduce violent crime in the Southern District of Georgia.

“It is imperative that we take guns out of the hands of those who cannot legally possess them,” Estes stated. “The typical excuse for felons carrying firearms is that they need them ‘for protection,’ but the fact is that they are the ones endangering our community.”

The latest indictments from a U.S. District Court grand jury include:

Anthony Franzel Hamilton, 60, of Savannah, charged with one count of Conspiracy to Interfere with Commerce by Robbery; five counts of Interference with Commerce by Robbery, and one count of Attempted Interference with Commerce by Robbery; six counts of Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Crime of Violence; Conspiracy to Possess a Firearm in Furtherance of a Crime of Violence; and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon;

Alfonzo Lee Merriweather, 34, of Augusta, charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute Crack Cocaine; Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime; and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon;

Terry Kennard Isaacs, 36, of Beaufort, S.C., charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, and Possession of Marijuana and MDMA;

James Deon Green, 50, of Savannah, charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon;

Gregory Mitchell, 56,of Savannah, charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon;

Tyrone Dion Lyons Sr., 37, of Hephzibah, Ga., charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon; and,

B’Quan Ferguson, 31, of Savannah, charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

According to Estes, nearly 700 defendants have been federally charged in the past three years for illegal firearms offenses in the Southern District of Georgia.

The charge carries a penalty of up to 10 years in prison.