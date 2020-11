SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Fire Department extinguished a fire that left multiple people displaced early Sunday morning.

Savannah Fire says crews responded to a fire in the 300 block of W. 40th Street at 12:50 a.m. on Sunday. Firefighters found heavy smoke streaming from a two-story home.

The fire appears to have started in the kitchen and spread throughout the house, fire officials say.

No one was injured, but seven people were displaced.