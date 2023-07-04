HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — One woman has died after being attacked by an alligator in a Hilton Head Island community.

According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, officials responded to Brams Point Road around 9:30 a.m. and found a 69-year-old resident of the community appearing unresponsive at the edge of the lagoon bordering a golf course.

While rescue efforts were being made in an attempt to save the woman, an alligator appeared and guarded the woman, interrupting emergency efforts. The gator was safely removed from the area and the woman’s body was recovered.

Deputies say the woman was walking her dog when the attack occurred. It’s unclear where she was taken into the water.

The woman’s body will be sent to the Beaufort County Coroner’s Office for autopsy.



This is the second fatal alligator attack in Beaufort County in less than a year, with the last being an 88-year-old woman fatally attacked in Sun City in August 2022.