SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – More than 60 people were arrested for DUI in a weekend operation targeting drunk drivers, according to the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety (GOHS).

In addition to the 66 DUI arrests, 11 people were arrested on felony charges, six people were arrested for drug charges and four wanted fugitives were apprehended.

It was the result of the GOHS Thunder Task Force Operation, which involved the Savannah Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, GOHS Highway Enforcement of Aggressive Traffic (H.E.A.T.) units and the Southeast Regional Traffic Enforcement Network.

According to GOHS, during the three-day operation, officers and troopers issued:

119 citations for hands-free law violations

99 citations for violations of Georgia’s seat belt law

21 citations for child safety seat law violations

16 citations for driving on a suspended license

13 citations for driving without insurance

247 citations were issued for other traffic offenses

One hundred and fifty-eight warnings were also issued.

“GOHS thanks the Savannah Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, Southeast Regional Traffic Enforcement Network members, and GOHS H.E.A.T. teams for their efforts to help prevent crashes and save lives,” a statement from the agency reads. “GOHS asks everyone to make the holiday season safe for everyone by never making the decision to drive after drinking.”