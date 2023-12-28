LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) is searching for a missing man last seen on Thursday, Dec. 21.

As of today law enforcement and loved ones are still searching for 64-year-old Harold Eugene Clark. He is described as a black male with brown eyes and gray hair. He is known to drive a 2007 black Toyota Camry with the GA Tag: PSJ 9407.

If you have any information about Clark’s whereabouts, please contact the Liberty County non-emergency line at 912-368-3911 or the Liberty County Detectives Office at 912-876-2131.