6-year-old taken with stolen car recovered safe, search continues for car & suspect

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) recovered a 6-year-old boy taken with a stolen vehicle. ACSO says Kashous Gordon was located safe and unharmed. Deputies are still searching for the vehicle and the suspect.

Authorities say Raheem Laquan Devoe, 31, stole a black 2019 Kia Optima Tuesday evening.

Kashous was seated in the backseat when the car was stolen.

The Optima is a 4-door with Georgia License Plate CRR9108.

Devoe is 5’11”, approximately 270 lbs, has black hair and brown eyes.

Devoe is presumed to be armed with a handgun and is not related to Kashous.

