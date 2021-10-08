6-year-old girl dies of gunshot to head in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WSAV) – A 6-year-old girl has died after shooting herself in the head, officials say.

First Coast News reports the shooting took place on Jacksonville’s Northside Thursday morning. The girl was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to the Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says the gun belonged to the child’s parents. Her mother and two other children were at home at the time of the shooting, the Associated Press reports.

The child has not been identified at this time. Officials say they are still in the early stages of the investigation.

According to First Coast News Crime Analyst Mark Baughman, a charge of culpable negligence could be possible in this case but wouldn’t be imposed until after a 72-hour grieving period.