6 indicted in Southern District of Georgia for illegal gun possession

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A grand jury handed down an indictment this week charging six individuals in the Southern District of Georgia on felony firearm offenses.

Two of the defendants are also charged with illegal drug possession:

John W. Carter, 36, of Rincon, Ga., charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin and Marijuana; Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon; and Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime;

Antoine Ladson, 32, of Brunswick,charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute Fentanyl; Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon; and Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime;

Jamar Lavelle Alexander, 34, of Crawfordville, Ga., charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon;

Timothy Lee Cheeks, 33,of Augusta, charged with Possession of Ammunition by a Convicted Felon;

David Bryson Murphy, 20, of Thomson, charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon; and,

Christopher Lewis Tucker Jr., 21,of Thomson, charged with False Statement During Purchase of a Firearm, and Receipt of a Firearm by a Person Under Indictment.

Multiple agencies on the federal state and local levels have been involved in investigating the cases.

Under federal law, it is illegal for an individual to possess a firearm if they are a felon, living in the country illegally or a controlled substance user. It’s also illegal to possess a firearm during a drug trafficking offense or violent crime and to even attempt to purchase firearms if the buyer is prohibited or illegally purchasing.

“The enforcement of existing firearms laws is an essential part of keeping our streets safe,” said Acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia said David Estes. “Our law enforcement partners continue to protect our communities by pursuing individuals who illegally possess guns.”

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the following defendants were recently adjudicated on charges, including illegal firearms possession:

Marcus Rashad Allen, 33, of Savannah, awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. Savannah Police officers found him in possession of a pistol in August 2020 after he ran from officers attempting to arrest him on an outstanding warrant.

Dameon Duncan, 21, of Savannah, awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. Savannah Police officers in May 2020 found Duncan in possession of a pistol during a traffic stop.

Telly Green, 33, of Savannah, awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. Savannah Police officers found him in possession of a pistol in August 2020 while investigating reports of shots fired at a vehicle in a Savannah neighborhood.

Khallid Marquese Wright, 24, of Augusta, awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. Wright, who was stopped in February by Richmond County Sheriff’s deputies for questioning in an unrelated case, was found in possession of a firearm.

Robert Kenneth Williams, 32, of Augusta, awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. Richmond County Sheriff’s deputies found Williams in possession of a pistol in April 2020 in a motel parking lot.

Joseph Jay Gartrell III, 37, of Augusta, awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to an Information charging him with Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. Richmond County sheriff’s deputies suspected Gartrell of driving under the influence when they found him asleep in his vehicle after 3 a.m. in November 2019. During a subsequent search, officers discovered drugs, cash and a firearm in his vehicle.

Blake McDuffie, 26, of Winder, Ga., awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. Officers from the Pooler Police Department charged McDuffie in May 2020 when he was found in possession of a pistol after he sped away from a traffic stop and subsequently crashed his vehicle.

Devonta Armon Stallings, 27, of Augusta, awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. Stallings ran from Richmond County Sheriff’s deputies in March 2020 and tossed a pistol before being captured. He was on state probation at the time of his arrest.

Agencies investigating these cases include the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; the FBI; the Savannah Police Department; the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office; the McDuffie County Sheriff’s Office; the Taliaferro County Sheriff’s Office; the Glynn County Police Department; the Pooler Police Department; and the Brunswick Police Department.