SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Six Georgia men are facing federal charges for illegal possession of firearms and drug trafficking after being separately indicted by a Southern District of Georgia grand jury.

The cases are being investigated as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods in collaboration with the ATF, FBI and the U.S. DEA to reduce violent crime with measures that include targeting convicted felons who illegally carry guns.

The defendants indicted by the U.S. District Court grand jury include:

Juan Eloy Quintanilla , 29, of Willacoochee, Ga., charged with Distribution of Hydrocodone and Methamphetamine; Possession with Intent to Distribute Five or More Grams of Methamphetamine; Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime; and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Rashejon B. Curry, 28, of Savannah, charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon; Possession with Intent to Distribute Cocaine and Marijuana; and Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime

Nequan O'Neal Roberson , 22, of Augusta, charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Charles Barnes , 50, of Savannah, charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Kareem M. Harris , 38, of Savannah, charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

James Hoffman, 37, of Savannah, charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

“It is a priority of our office to collaborate with our law enforcement partners to target those whose illegal possession of firearms threatens the safety of our communities,” said David H. Estes, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia. “We won’t tolerate violent criminal activity in the Southern District.”

In the past four years, more than 750 defendants have been federally charged in the Southern District of Georgia for illegal firearms offenses, authorities say.