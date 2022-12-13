LONG COUNTY, Ga (WSAV) — This afternoon, a fire broke out in a residential home in Long County leaving a family of six without a home.

The fire began on the 100 block of Brady Lane NE shortly before 5:00 p.m. and has caused heavy damage to the Long County residence.

Ludowici Fire Department Chief, Chris Moss said that the fire started in the kitchen. Luckily, the homeowner was able to leave the home safely.

Chief Moss also said one of the children was cooking when the fire began. Firefighters encountered heavy flames and smoke upon their arrival. It was brought under control within 25 minutes.

It does appear the damage is serious and the residence will be a total loss.

According to officials, no injuries have been reported.

3 children and 3 adults have been displaced by the fire. The Red Cross has been called to provide assistance.