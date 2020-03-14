6 displaced in 2 separate Saturday morning fires in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Fire Department extinguished two fires that started near electrical cords and wiring Saturday morning.

At 7:56 a.m., crews extinguished a fire in the walls of a home in the 1700 block of Reynolds Street. Savannah Fire said the flames look like they originated near wiring beneath the home. No one was injured, but the power had to be cut, so two people were displaced.

Later at 9:13 a.m., Savannah Fire was dispatched to a fire in the 2100 block of Fox Street on Savannah’s west side. Firefighters found heavy smoke and flames coming from the roof at the back of the home.

Crews quickly extinguished the fire, preventing it from damaging business items that were stored inside the home. The fire appears to have started around extension cords that were being used to make roof repairs. No one was injured, but four people were displaced.

Fire investigators are further looking into both fires.

According to the U.S. Fire Administration, there are 45,000 electrical fires in U.S. homes each year. Savannah Fire is reminding the community to prevent home electrical fires by using extension cords temporarily. Cords should never be plugged into a heat-producing appliance, and electrical work should only be done by a professional.