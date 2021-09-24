6 arrested, 1 wanted in Wayne County heroin investigation

JESUP, Ga. (WSAV) – Six suspects have been arrested in a multi-agency heroin distribution investigation in Wayne County.

Authorities are still looking for a Screven suspect facing charges in the case.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), the agency’s Southeastern Regional Drug Enforcement Office, along with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, launched the investigation in September 2019.

The Jesup Police Department joined soon after, and arrested the first suspect, 56-year-old Timothy Mallard, in March 2020. Mallard was arrested and charged with the sale of heroin, possession of heroin with intent to distribute and other charges.

He faces additional charges now, including violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act, illegal use of communication facility and conspiracy to violate the Georgia Controlled Substances Act.

After Mallard’s arrest, the departments continued working together to crack down on street-level drug distribution in the county, culminating in the following arrests Thursday:

Richard Johnson, 37, of Screven, charged with conspiracy to violate the Georgia Controlled Substances Act, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, illegal use of communication facility, and possession of heroin

Bryan Overstreet, 47, of Odum, charged with conspiracy to violate the Georgia Controlled Substances Act, violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act, illegal use of communication facility, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of drug related objects

Danny Surrency, 43, of Jesup, charged with conspiracy to violate the Georgia Controlled Substances Act and illegal use of communication facility

Forrest Thompson, 52, of Jesup, charged with conspiracy to violate the Georgia Controlled Substances Act and violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act

Mark Goodwine, 36, of Jesup, charged with conspiracy to violate the Georgia Controlled Substances Act and violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act

The GBI says one arrest is still outstanding for James McReady, of Screven. The 51-year-old is charged with conspiracy to violate the Georgia Controlled Substances Act, violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act and illegal use of communication facility.

Anyone with information on McReady or local drug activity is asked to reach out to one of the following agencies:

Wayne County Sheriff’s Office at 912-427-5970

Jesup Police Department at 912-437-1300

GBI Southeastern Regional Drug Enforcement Office 912-685-5345

Information can be submitted anonymously at 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), on the GBI’s website or the See Something, Send Something mobile app.