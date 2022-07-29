GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WSAV) — The U.S Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction after a USPS mail carrier worker was robbed in Garden City.

On July 18 around 3 p.m., a letter carrier was robbed at Chatham City Apartments located in the 4300 block of Augusta Road in Garden City.

The suspect is described as a Black male, mid-20s to 30s in age, approximately 5’6″-5’7″ tall with a medium build. He wore a black shirt, black jogging pants and a black bucket hat.

If you have any information on this case, please contact the USPIS at 877-876-2455 with the reference case number 3774935.