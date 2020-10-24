5 injured in overnight crash on Trask Parkway in Burton

Crime & Safety

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BURTON, S.C. (WSAV) – Five people were injured in a crash on Trask Parkway early Saturday morning.

According to the Burton Fire District (BFD), crews from BFD and Beaufort County Emergency Medical Services responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Trask Parkway and Laurel Bay Road just after midnight Saturday morning.

When crews arrived on scene, they found two cars, a passenger vehicle and a pickup truck, with heavy damage.

Five people suffered non-life threatening injuries.

BFD says it has responded to 28 motor vehicle collisions on Trask Parkway in 2020, 64% of which resulted in injuries, one involved trapped occupants being rescued.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories