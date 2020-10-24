5 injured in overnight crash on Trask Parkway in Burton

BURTON, S.C. (WSAV) – Five people were injured in a crash on Trask Parkway early Saturday morning.

According to the Burton Fire District (BFD), crews from BFD and Beaufort County Emergency Medical Services responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Trask Parkway and Laurel Bay Road just after midnight Saturday morning.

When crews arrived on scene, they found two cars, a passenger vehicle and a pickup truck, with heavy damage.

Five people suffered non-life threatening injuries.

BFD says it has responded to 28 motor vehicle collisions on Trask Parkway in 2020, 64% of which resulted in injuries, one involved trapped occupants being rescued.