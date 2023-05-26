BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) – The Glynn County Police Department is investigating a shooting that left five people injured early Friday morning.

Just before 1 a.m., officers responded to a home in the Wasp Drive area in the Fairway Oaks neighborhood. Police learned that one man had been shot in a “large gathering” at the home.

Officers also learned that four other gunshot victims — three men and one woman — had arrived at the hospital for treatment.

All victims are between the ages of 18 and 21.

According to Glynn County Police, four of the individuals sustained non-life-threatening injuries, and one victim is still receiving medical attention.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information on the ongoing investigation is asked to call Det. Bergiadis of the GCPD Criminal Investigations Division at 912-554-7802 or Silent Witness at 912-264-1333.