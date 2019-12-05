5 displaced in early Thursday morning fire in Long County

LONG COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – According to Capt. Nick Maxwell, Operations Officer for the Long/Ludowici Volunteer Fire and Rescue Fire Department, five people have been displaced after their mobile home was destroyed by fire.

Maxwell said fire units arrived shortly after 6 a.m. and discovered the home located on the 200 block of Tovar Road 80 percent engulfed in flames.

Maxwell said it took about 45 minutes to bring the fire under control.

Fire units from Tattnall and Liberty Counties also assisted in putting the fire out.

According to Maxwell, the fire may have started in one of the home’s bedrooms. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

No injuries were reported.

Three adults and two children have been affected by the fire, and the Red Cross has been called in to provide assistance. Below are the sizes of clothing donations needed for each member of the family.

10-year-old female: Size 12-14 pants, size M-L shirt, size 8 shoe

Size 12-14 pants, size M-L shirt, size 8 shoe 5-year-old male: Size 6 pants, size 6 shirt, size 12 shoe (all kids’ sizes)

Size 6 pants, size 6 shirt, size 12 shoe (all kids’ sizes) Adult male: Size 32 waist, 36 length pants, size XL shirt, size 15 shoe

Size 32 waist, 36 length pants, size XL shirt, size 15 shoe Adult female: Size 22-24 pants, size XXXL shirt, size 8 shoe

Size 22-24 pants, size XXXL shirt, size 8 shoe Adult female: Size XL pants, size XL shirt, size 9 shoe

To donate to the family, contact Elizabeth Cobles at 912-225-2592.

Lewis Levine contributed to this story.