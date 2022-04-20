JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — Five people were arrested on solicitation of prostitution and drug and firearms charges in Jasper County on Monday, according to Hardeeville police.

On Apr. 18th, detectives with Hardeeville Police Department, Jasper County Sheriff’s Office the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, and the 14th Circuit Solicitors Office conducted an investigation to combat prostitution-related offenses in the Jasper County area.

During the investigation, five subjects, one being a juvenile, were arrested in the Whyte Hardee Blvd. area of Hardeeville. Police seized illegal drugs, narcotics, and four firearms.

Kenneth Zentner, 59, of Beaufort, was charged with solicitation of prostitution

Christopher Hamilton, 47, of Tillman was charged with solicitation of prostitution, unlawful carry of a pistol, possession of a firearm by a convicted violent felon, possession with the intent to distribute a Schedule II drug

Jelfriess Sevilla, 38, of Bluffton was charged with solicitation of prostitution

Michael Jamison, 41, of Bluffton was charged with solicitation of prostitution, unlawful carry of a pistol, distribution of cocaine, and distribution of marijuana.

All four adult suspects were transported to the Jasper County Detention Center.