5 arrested in connection with S.C. murder

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Five people have been arrested in the fatal November shooting of a man in Darlington County, according to authorities.

Martez Draequan Commander, Paul Jermain Sexton, Shykeem Shakur McCoy, Devarious Senceir Wilson and Rector Tyrin Bishop have been arrested by the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Marshal’s Service, according to the sheriff’s office.

Commander, Sexton, McCoy and Wilson have been charged with murder and for the breach of peace of an aggravated nature. Rector Bishop’s booking information was not immediately available.

Bail has not been set for any of the men, as of Monday morning.

The arrests were in connection with the Nov. 6 shooting death of James Bishop.

Rector Bishop was arrested this summer in connection to another shooting in Darlington County. He was charged with second-degree assault and battery by a mob resulting in a serious injury.

Authorities will not be releasing further information at this time, according to the sheriff’s office.