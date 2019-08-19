5 arrested in CNT bust at Savannah seafood market

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Authorities have taken five people into custody and seized drugs, firearms and cash in an investigation into The Original Nancy’s Seafood on Skidaway Road.

The Chatham-Savannah Counter Narcotics Team (CNT), assisted by the Savannah Police Department, executed a search warrant at the seafood market Friday evening in connection with an investigation over in Bulloch County.

Authorities determined drugs being sold in Bulloch County originated from Chatham County. CNT, Savannah Police, the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office identified the seafood market as a “drug distribution hub.”

“The investigation revealed while the business appeared to be operating in a lawful capacity, persons in the back were packaging narcotics and selling them to persons at the establishment,” CNT stated.

On Friday, the agency searched The Original Nancy’s Seafood, seizing over four pounds of marijuana, over 100 cartridges of liquid tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), an undisclosed amount of crystal methamphetamine, and items commonly associated with distribution of controlled substances. One firearm and more than $11,000 in U.S. currency were also seized.

CNT arrested owner Trinh Kapu, 46, and three employees also believed to be her family members: 28-year-old Ikaika Kapu, 21-year-old Micah Kapu, and 23-year-old Paul Gonning II, all of Savannah. The family members were each charged with Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute.

Trinh Kapu, 46

Matthew Dulin, 36

Ikaika Kapu, 28

Paul Gonning II, 23

Micah Kapu, 21

Monday morning, in connection with the investigation, CNT searched a home in the 100 block of Falligant Avenue, owned by Trinh Kapu and Matthew Dulin, 36. Agents seized “an undisclosed amount” of cocaine, crystal methamphetamine, and marijuana. Four firearms, more than $8,000 in U.S. currency, and several vehicles were also seized.

Dulin was charged with Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime.

Items seized at Falligant Avenue

All five arrested are being held in the Chatham County jail.

According to CNT, the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office has seized marijuana and liquid THC, arresting “a number of people” in connection with the investigation.

“This is a prime example of how effective law enforcement can be; especially when working together,” CNT Director Everett Ragan stated. “I am thankful for our partnerships and proud of the end results.”

The investigation is ongoing. CNT says additional arrests and charges are expected.