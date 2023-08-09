LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga (WSAV) – Five people have been arrested on drug trafficking charges in Liberty County.

According to Liberty County Sheriff William Bowman, the five arrested individuals were in connection with a drug operation called “Operation Pressure” in Liberty and Long counties between July and August.

The individuals are accused of selling and distributing cocaine, methamphetamine, fentanyl, and marijuana. The suspects are also alleged to have been in possession of stolen firearms.

The suspects have yet to be identified.

Bowman said in a release, “We are committed to identifying and eradicating those who wish to distribute dangerous substances and firearms in our community. These arrests should send a clear message to anyone who wishes to distribute dangerous substances that we are committed to holding those accountable.”