5 arrested, $16K worth of marijuana seized in SPD investigation

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A narcotics investigation by the Savannah Police Department (SPD) led to five arrests, as well as the seizure of guns and about $16,000 worth of marijuana.

SPD Strategic Investigations Unit detectives launched the investigation earlier this year into possible narcotics activity at a home in the 1200 block of E. 33rd Street.

On Friday, Aug. 7, the unit conducted a search warrant at the residence and seized 11.52 lbs. of marijuana and two firearms — one of which was determined to be stolen.

The following individuals were arrested:

Jahquell Smith

Timothy Quarterman

Timothy Leeks

Antonio Martin

Jamell Jackson