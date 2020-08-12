5 arrested, $16K worth of marijuana seized in SPD investigation

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A narcotics investigation by the Savannah Police Department (SPD) led to five arrests, as well as the seizure of guns and about $16,000 worth of marijuana.
SPD Strategic Investigations Unit detectives launched the investigation earlier this year into possible narcotics activity at a home in the 1200 block of E. 33rd Street.
On Friday, Aug. 7, the unit conducted a search warrant at the residence and seized 11.52 lbs. of marijuana and two firearms — one of which was determined to be stolen.
The following individuals were arrested:
- Jahquell Jamonte Smith, 29, federal probation violation, attempt or conspiracy to violate Georgia Controlled Substance Act
- Timothy Joseph Quarterman, 25, attempt or conspiracy to violate Georgia Controlled Substance Act
- Timothy Nathaniel Leeks, 21, attempt or conspiracy to violate Georgia Controlled Substance Act, theft by receiving stolen property, obstruction
- Antonio Demond Martin, 31, attempt or conspiracy to violate Georgia Controlled Substance Act, marijuana possession less than an ounce
- Jamell Monte Jackson, 31, possession with intent to distribute controlled substance, trafficking marijuana, attempt or conspiracy to violate Georgia Controlled Substance Act