HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WSAV) – There was a fatal drowning on Hilton Head Island Sunday, town officials told News 3.

Just before 3:30 p.m., fire rescue was dispatched to marker 96 on Singleton Beach for a report of a drowning.

Officials said bystanders heard and saw the swimmer and attempted to rescue the 42-year-old man.

He was located and brought to the surface by two people on surfboards.

After being brought to the beach, resuscitation was initiated by two physicians and continued by Fire Rescue upon their arrival.

Unfortunately, the swimmer did not survive.

Officials said he and his wife were on a day trip from Rincon.

The man’s identity has not yet been released.