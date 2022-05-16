BURTON, S.C. (WSAV) – Tens of thousands of dollars worth of equipment was stolen from the Beaufort County Public Works facility in Burton last week, according to the sheriff’s office.

Between Wednesday and Thursday, the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) said a pickup truck and various landscaping equipment was taken from an enclosed area outside of the facility.

The stolen truck was a white 2008 Ford F-250 with a South Carolina license plate, CG63025. Weed eaters, blowers, hedge trimmers, pole saws and chain saws were among the equipment stolen, according to BCSO.

No suspect description was provided by BCSO.

It’s estimated that they got away with $40,000 worth of property.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information on those involved or the stolen property is asked to contact LCpl. Lyle Harris at 843-255-3436.