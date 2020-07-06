40 stolen vehicles recovered at Port of Savannah this year

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Now halfway through the year, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) says officers at the Port of Savannah have intercepted a total of 40 stolen vehicles.

Valued at $1,469,918, the vehicles were acquired “through a variety of fraudulent means.”

“Intercepting these stolen vehicles allows for the victim to recover a significant personal item and disrupts the flow of money to criminal enterprises both foreign and domestic,” said Christopher Kennally, Savannah CBP Area Port Director.

CBP says some were obtained from car dealerships using fraudulent identities and stolen credit cards. Others were taken from rental car companies.

2019 Mercedes, one of 40 stolen vehicles recovered by CBP officers at Savannah Seaport since January

A variety of vehicles — sedans, luxury sport utility vehicles, a pickup truck, a 2019 Rolls Royce — were destined for countries, including Ghana, Iraq, Libya and Jordan.

According to CBP, the recovered vehicles came from Florida, Iowa, Mississippi, Missouri, New Hampshire, New Jersey, North Carolina and Georgia.

“In several cases, the victims did not know that a crime was occurring until they were contacted by CBP officers,” the agency stated. “The hard work and dedication of Savannah’s Anti-Terrorism Contraband Enforcement Team has led to the protection of American businesses and vehicle owners, while disrupting criminal enterprises both foreign and domestic.”