4 suspects arrested in Vidalia robbery

VIDALIA, Ga. (WSAV) – Police say four teenagers have been arrested for robbing a 17-year-old Sunday in the parking lot of a Circle K.

The Vidalia Police Department met with the 17-year-old around 1 a.m. at the convenience store on E. First Street.

He told officers he was approached by Brandon Green, 19, of Lyons, and three others, later identified as Tekeila Baker, 18, Tyquan Toby, also 18, and 19-year-old Ronaldo Maldonado, who are all also residents of Lyons.

Police say a verbal altercation began and at one point, Green snatched an AR-15 rifle “from the victim’s immediate presence.”

The four suspects fled the scene after the robbery and were later stopped by Lyons Police Department officers. They were booked into the Toombs County Detention Center and charged with robbery.

Vidalia Police say the rifle was recovered during a search warrant at a home in Lyons, with the assistance of Lyons Police.

Anyone with information in the investigation is asked to call Vidalia Police’s Criminal Investigations Division at 912-537-4123 or anonymously to CrimeStoppers at 912-386-4480.