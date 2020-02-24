Live Now
4 seriously injured in single-car crash on Victory Drive early Sunday morning

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department’s Traffic Investigation Unit (TIU) is investigating a single-vehicle crash that happened early Sunday morning on Victory Drive at Ash Street.

Around 2:40 a.m. Sunday, officers arrived to the scene and found a Honda Civic that had crashed into a palm tree. SPD says a preliminary investigation showed that 20-year-old Ivan Cobos was driving eastbound on Victory Drive in a reckless manner, swerved into the median, and hit a palm tree.

Cobos, along with passengers 22-year-old Julio Medrano, 20-year-old Alexander Navedo, and 17-year-old Milo Rodriguez, were all taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The TIU is still investigating.

