4 Savannahians indicted on charges of federal gun felonies

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Four Savannahians and three other Georgia men were recently indicted on federal gun felonies.
According to a federal court in the Southern District of Georgia, the district has charged more than 680, federally for illegal firearm offenses in the last three years. Most of the charges stem from possessing a firearm as a convicted felon which carries up to 10 years in prison.
“By coordinating with our federal, state and local law enforcement partners, we will continue to make our streets safer as we remove illegally possessed firearms,” David H. Estes said, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia.
The Southern District of Georgia detailed the seven defendants:
- Matthew Ryan Gordon, 31, of Brunswick, charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine, Fentanyl, and Heroin; Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon; and Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime;
- Charles Walker, 53, of Savannah,charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana and Cocaine; Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon; and Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime;
- Kenneth Mitchell, 29, of Savannah, charged with Possession of with Intent to Distribute BMDP (bath salts); Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon; and Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime;
- Joe Welcome, 33,of Pooler, Ga., charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon;
- Damario Antron Williams, 35, of Augusta, charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon;
- Bryan Heyward, 20,of Savannah, charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon; and,
- Leaa Jones, 23, of Savannah, charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.
The Southern District of Georgia also detailed defendants who recently were adjudicated:
- John Thomas Barnes III, 32, of Augusta, was sentenced to 84 months in prison, fined $1,500 and ordered to serve three years of supervised release upon completion of his prison sentence after pleading guilty to Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. Richmond County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Barnes March 27, 2020, after finding him in illegal possession of a pistol.
- Tona Nikia Wright, 47, of Augusta, awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to Possession of a Firearm by an Illegal Drug User, and Violation of Security Regulations and Orders regarding Department of Defense properties. Wright admitted that she was an unlawful user of cocaine and marijuana, and that on April 30, 2020, she entered a controlled access point at Fort Gordon Military Reservation without properly reporting the Taurus .380 caliber pistol in her possession.
- Terrence Latroy Brown, 30, of North Charleston, S.C., awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to Possession of a Firearm by an Illegal Drug User. Brown admitted that on April 29, 2020, he was an illegal user of methamphetamine and Eutylone when Richmond County Sheriff’s deputies found him illegally possessing an assault-style rifle.
- Malcolm Robinson Brown, 38, of Augusta, awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. Brown admitted to illegally possessing a loaded pistol when questioned May 16, 2020, by Richmond County Sheriff’s deputies.
- Brian Thomas Myers, 35, of Beech Island, S.C., awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to Transfer of an Illegal Firearm – a sawed-off shotgun – to an ATF agent. A co-defendant, Alisha Nicole Howard, 35, of Augusta, also awaits sentencing after pleading guilty May 12 to Transfer of an Illegal Firearm, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, and Distribution of Methamphetamine, Fentanyl and Heroin. The charges stem from an August 2018 ATF investigation that led to the defendants’ arrests.
- Joseph Edward Palmer, 28, of Thomson, Ga., awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. Palmer admitted illegally possessing a pistol when questioned May 22, 2020, by Richmond County Sheriff’s deputies.