4 Savannahians indicted on charges of federal gun felonies

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Four Savannahians and three other Georgia men were recently indicted on federal gun felonies.

According to a federal court in the Southern District of Georgia, the district has charged more than 680, federally for illegal firearm offenses in the last three years. Most of the charges stem from possessing a firearm as a convicted felon which carries up to 10 years in prison.

“By coordinating with our federal, state and local law enforcement partners, we will continue to make our streets safer as we remove illegally possessed firearms,” David H. Estes said, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia.

The Southern District of Georgia detailed the seven defendants:

Matthew Ryan Gordon, 31, of Brunswick, charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine, Fentanyl, and Heroin; Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon; and Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime;

31, of Brunswick, charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine, Fentanyl, and Heroin; Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon; and Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime; Charles Walker, 53, of Savannah,charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana and Cocaine; Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon; and Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime;

53, of Savannah,charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana and Cocaine; Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon; and Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime; Kenneth Mitchell, 29, of Savannah, charged with Possession of with Intent to Distribute BMDP (bath salts); Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon; and Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime;

29, of Savannah, charged with Possession of with Intent to Distribute BMDP (bath salts); Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon; and Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime; Joe Welcome, 33,of Pooler, Ga., charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon;

33,of Pooler, Ga., charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon; Damario Antron Williams , 35, of Augusta, charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon;

, 35, of Augusta, charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon; Bryan Heyward, 20,of Savannah, charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon; and,

20,of Savannah, charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon; and, Leaa Jones, 23, of Savannah, charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

The Southern District of Georgia also detailed defendants who recently were adjudicated: