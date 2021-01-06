4 Savannah men still sought on felony drug charges

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Law enforcement officials are still looking for four Savannah men wanted on felony drug charges.

Last month, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia announced 29 defendants were facing felony charges as part of Operation Deadlier Catch.

The joint drug trafficking investigation involved the Federal Bureau of Investigation, U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, U.S. Postal Inspection Services, Chatham-Savannah Counter Narcotics Team and Savannah Police Department.

The following subjects remain at large in the investigation. All four are wanted for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute 5 kilograms or more of cocaine, 28 grams or more of crack cocaine, and an amount of marijuana, in addition to the below listed charges:

Lamar Harris, aka “Foolie,” 19: conspiracy to use, carry or possess firearms; possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine and an amount of marijuana; possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime; and maintaining a drug-involved premises

Jarnard Williams, aka “June,” 30

Bernard Carter, aka “Nard,” 28

Andre Woolford, aka “Hoggie,” 27: distribution of cocaine

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the FBI Savannah office at 912-790-3100.

Information can also be submitted anonymously to CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020 or online here. CrimeStoppers offers a reward of up to $2,500, depending on the severity of the crime, if a tip leads to an arrest.