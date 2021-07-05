4 injured in separate shootings over holiday weekend on Hilton Head Island, suspect wanted

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — Two separate shootings over the weekend on Hilton Head Island left four wounded.

One shooting occurred at the Hilton Head Gardens apartment complex and the other at the Oaks apartments.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) has identified Francisco Cortes, 27, as a suspect in the shooting at the Oaks apartments. Police said Cortes fled the scene.

Francico Cortes, 27, suspected in a shooting at the Hilton Head Gardens. Image provided by the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

BCSO charged Cortes with two counts of Attempted Murder, two counts of Discharging a Firearm into a Dwelling, one count of Possession of a Weapon during the Commission of a Violent Crime and one count of Unlawful Carrying of a Pistol.

The shooting occurred around 4 a.m Monday and left one man and one woman injured. The two wounded were transferred to the Savannah Memorial Hospital and later released, according to BCSO.

Police continue to search for Cortes and said he’s armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sheriff’s Office Dispatch at 843-524-2777, Corporal Andrew Calore at 843-255-3411 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111. Tipsters may remain anonymous.

Another shooting Friday night at the Hilton Head Gardens also left a man and woman injured. Both victims were also transported to the Savannah Memorial Hospital and were later released.

No suspects were identified but BCSO said the shooting occurred around 10 p.m.