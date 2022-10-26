PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WSAV) — Four men were indicted for a deadly shooting that happened in Port Wentworth in August.

The shooting happened around 11:49 p.m. in the parking lot of Rice Creek’s Subdivision Clubhouse on Miller Park Circle, according to police. Dion Farmer, 24 died at the scene.

Officers with the Port Wentworth Police Department (PWPD) arrested Desimond Butler without further incident at about 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 13. Michael Stevens, 18, was arrested on Aug. 18 by PWPD and U.S. Marshals.

Keroney King, 18, turned himself into police on Sept. 10 and Jahaune Butler, 17, was arrested on Sept. 22 by PWPD with help from U.S. Marshals, Midway Police Department, and Liberty County Sheriff’s Office.

All four were indicated on a variety of different charges.

Desimond Butler was charged with malice murder, felony murder and aggravated assault.

King and Butler were both charged with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, and two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Michael Stevens was charged with two counts of hindering apprehension or punishment of a criminal.