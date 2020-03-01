4 homes evacuated after truck carrying 9,000 gallons of gasoline catches fire in Evans County

EVANS COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – Four homes were evacuated early Sunday morning after an 18-wheeler tanker truck carrying 9,000 gallons of gasoline rolled over and caught fire.

The accident happened on Highway 280 in Evans County. According to the Evans County Sheriff’s Office, it took crews around six hours to get the fire out and cleaned up.

ECSO says that at least one lane of Hwy. 280 has reopened after being closed throughout the day on Sunday. The people who were evacuated from their houses have also been given the all clear to return home.

No one, including the truck’s driver, was injured in the accident.

News 3 is working to learn more.