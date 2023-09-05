SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV)- Four Georgians have been prosecuted after illegally obtaining over $10 million in funds intended to help struggling small businesses during the global pandemic, the Southern District of Georgia says.

As part of a nationwide effort, the Southern District of Georgia conducted more than 20 enforcement actions from May through July this year, involving a total of $10.9 million in alleged COVID-19 relief fraud.

The CARES Act provided small business assistance primarily with grants and forgivable loans available through the Paycheck Protection Plan (PPP) or Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL).

The Southern District of Georgia U.S. Attorney’s Office worked with its law enforcement partners to conduct multiple prosecutions during the May through June period including four Georgia residents:

Kamario Thomas, 42, of Augusta

Bernard Okojie, 41, of McDonough

Jacqueline Somesso, 55, of Savannah

Kyle Waldron, 58, of Douglas

Anyone with information about allegations of attempted fraud involving COVID-19 can report it by calling the Department of Justice’s National Center for Disaster Fraud (NCDF) Hotline at

866-720-5721 or via the NCDF Web Complaint Form at: https://www.justice.gov/disaster-fraud/ncdf-disaster-complaint-form.