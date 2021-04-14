4 Georgia men indicted on federal gun felonies

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Four Georgia men were indicted on federal gun felonies and two face additional drug possession and distribution charges, according to a U.S. District Court grand jury in the Southern District of Georgia.

Three of the men were from Savannah.

Kevin James Allen, 42, Matthew James Gordan, 26 and King Coney, 29, were charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. Gordan was also charged with Possession of Cocaine and Crack Cocaine.

Donald Lorenzo Evans Jr., 43, of Augusta, was charged with possession of cocaine, marijuana, Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime and Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Person, in reference to a prior conviction for domestic violence, according to the federal indictments. Evans was also charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

Matthew James Gordan, 26, mugshot provided by Chatham County Sheriff’s office.

Coney King, 29, mugshot provided by Chatham County Sheriff’s office.

Donald Lorenzo Evans Jr., 43, mugshot provided by Chatham County Sheriff’s office.

“Along with our law enforcement partners, we will vigorously enforce existing laws to keep guns from the hands of those who are prohibited from possessing them,” David H. Estes, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia, said. “We especially applaud our continued collaboration with the ATF.”

Nearly 700 illegal firearm offenses were charged in the Southern District of Georgia in the past three years. Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon is the most common charge.