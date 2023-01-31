GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said that four men died due to carbon monoxide poisoning at a home in Greenville County.

According to the Parker District Fire Department, crews responded for an initial cardiac arrest medical emergency call at 2 Worth Street in Greenville.

First responders said they arrived around 8:00 p.m. Sunday and found multiple people unresponsive.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office and the Greenville County Coroner’s office were also called to the scene.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office has identified the four victims as Alfonso Jemenez Maldonado, 37, Fernando Olea-Cano, 29, Pedro Cobix Zapo, 29, and Juan Osorio Castillo, 34 all of Greenville.

“Autopsies were performed on all four males today, we didn’t see any signs of trauma any signs of foul play, but we did find that all four died from carbon monoxide poisoning,” said chief deputy coroner Mike Ellis.

According to the Greenville County Coroner’s Office, first responders with the Parker District Fire Department found the home to have high carbon monoxide levels. After the home was deemed safe for entry it was found that a generator had been being used as a power source for part of the home.

The generator had been operated inside the home. None of the victims had any signs of trauma. The cause of death was determined to be Carbon Monoxide poisoning with a manner of an accident.

“The carbon monoxide was produced by a generator inside the residence in the living room it was running space heaters in the back bedroom that didn’t have any electricity in it,” said Ellis.

He said now he wants others to be aware of this, so similar situations won’t arise again.

“What people don’t realize is the generator don’t have to be inside the residence it can be close to the intake duct for the air conditioning and heating system pulling the carbon monoxide it can be outside the window,” said Ellis.

He said all humans have a carboxylic hemoglobin level of 8-9 and all of the victims had a level of 50 or above.