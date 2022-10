SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Four people are without a home following a house fire over the weekend.

According to the Savannah Fire Department, firefighters extinguished a kitchen fire in the 1100 block of Althea Parkway on Sunday evening. SFD says the fire spread from the stove into the attic.

No one was injured, however, four people were displaced.

Savannah Fire wants to remind people to set timers while cooking and don’t leave the kitchen while burners are on.