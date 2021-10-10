4 dead in wrong-way crash on Interstate 77 in South Carolina

YORK, S.C. (AP) — Four people have been killed in a two-car crash in York County.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to a crash on Interstate 77 at around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Master Trooper David Jones says a woman was driving a Chrysler sedan south in the northbound lanes when she hit another car, head-on.

Authorities say the driver and two passengers in the second car died at the scene. All were wearing seatbelts.

The driver of the car driving the wrong way was sent to a hospital, with life-threatening injuries. A passenger in that car was also pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.